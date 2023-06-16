‘Hurricane Tinubu’ strikes again in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – BY suspending and subsequently detaining the head of the country’s anti-corruption agency, the new government has hit the ground running in addressing rampant graft, or, new president, Bola Tinubu, is targeting individuals from the previous administration perceived hostile to him.

That depends on which side of the fence one sits on in the volatility characterizing Africa’s largest nation and biggest economy.

Less than a week after suspending Nigeria Central Bank (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, Tinubu on Wednesday suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa (43), and no sooner than this was announced than the Department of State Services (DSS) detained him.

Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the Presidency, said the suspension was to allow for proper investigation into Bawa’s conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him,” Bassey said.

Emefiele has been directed to handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, who will oversee the affairs of the EFCC pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Unlike last week’s initial denial of the central bank chief’s arrest, the DSS this time immediately confirmed it had detained Bawa.

Peter Afunanya, spokesperson of the DSS, said the “invitation” of Bawa related to some “investigative activities” concerning him.

While the charges were not formally disclosed but reportedly bordering on abuse of office, this has further fuelled speculation in the West African country that is already divided along ethnic lines and partisan political lines.

The fight against corruption is commendable but the axing of two influential figures of the immediate past administration in the space of less than a week has heightened accusations that Tinubu is consolidating his power by purging officials of the government of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

These, according to critics, had scuttled his race to win the candidature of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and eventually, his ascension to the presidency of Nigeria in the hotly contested February 25 presidential elections.

Sources pointed out the suspension of Bawa could be linked to his attempt to probe Tinubu for fraud, back in 2020 when the former managed the regional office of the EFF in Lagos.

Tinubu was the governor of Lagos from the advent of civilian rule in 1999 to 2007.

Such a probe by EFCC could have scuttled the ambitions of Tinubu to campaign for the presidency of the APC, and eventually Nigeria.

There had been a threat by the EFCC to investigate some current immediate past state governors for corruption. Among those targeted were said to be Tinubu loyalists.

The suspension of the two officials (including Emefiele who faces charges similar to Bawa’s) has been codenamed “Hurricane Tinubu” by some critics.

“Nigerians are truly witnessing a town hall differently. Bawa is gone with the wind of Bala Blu (Tinubu’s nickname),” said influencer Deji Adeyanju.

Victor Onah, an analyst, said, “Interesting times for Nigeria. Serious cleansing is taking place, although I think the president is trying to make his candidature marketable should the Election Tribunal decide to cancel his election and a fresh poll conducted.”

Tinubu’s election is subject of a tribunal after his main challengers, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (People’s Democratic Party- PDP) and ex-governor Peter Obi (Labour Party- LP). They allege irregularities and vote rigging by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

There are calls thus for Tinubu to suspend INEC chairperson, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, if indeed the clampdown against maladministration and corruption is impartial.

“Nigerians would like to see him sack INEC Chairman for the shambolic and fraudulent elections, else every other sacking is mere personal vendetta,” said analyst Yusuf Adejo.

Olisa Agbakoba, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, said, “Full congratulations go to President Tinubu for getting rid of Emefiele, Bawa, fuel subsidy and forex corruption. Endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow.”

Next, he said, it is for the president to dismantle INEC.

“Everyone will agree that logistically, the 2023 elections are the worst in our history.”

Meanwhile, the position of chairperson of the EFCC seems to be a poisoned chalice, with none of the office bearers since its establishment in 2003 completing their tenure, but bowing out through suspension or outright removal.

Bawa was in office from 2021, succeeding Ibrahim Magu, who was arrested on corruption charges and suspended. He was later cleared.

Some Nigerians have called on the next substantive EFCC chairperson to be a southerner, considering previous holders of the position have been from the north.

Ethnicism is a major factor in Nigerian politics.

Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 220 million, is divided roughly in half between Muslims, mostly living in the north, and Christians, who largely occupy the south.

– CAJ News