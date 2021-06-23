Motsepe pledges to redeem CAF tainted image

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT of the Confederation of African Football Association (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has vowed to clean up the beautiful game, which is rocked by scandals in the continent.

The South African businessman has made this a priority following his election, unopposed, in March.

Motsepe, in a statement made available by CAF, said stakeholders had a poor and negative perception of CAF concerning its adherence to governance, auditing, ethical, financial and management good practices.

He said the revelations emerged several meetings with current and potential sponsors, the private sector, some African heads of state and government ministers and stakeholders in football.

Motsepe said the negative perceptions may, to some extent, be confirmed by the incriminating and damning Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) CAF interim report which identified certain irregular, unethical and improper transactions and conduct.

The report was circulated to the CAF Member Associations in May 2021.

Motsepe pledged the new leadership of CAF was committed to implementing the recommendations of the final PWC CAF report and ensuring that improper transactions and behaviour did not recur.

“This should result in CAF being regarded and viewed as a respected Confederation that implements and adheres to governance, auditing, ethics, financial and management global best practices; making it attractive to current and potential new sponsors and partners,” read the statement.

Motsepe succeeded Madagascan, Ahmad Ahmad, whose tenure at the Egypt-headquartered CAF was beset by controversy.

– CAJ News