ITNews Zimbabwe, CAJ News mourn Wellington Toni

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE editor of ITNews Zimbabwe, Wellington Toni (44), has died.

The distinguished media personality passed away on Thursday evening from an undisclosed ailment.

Savious-Parker Kwinika, Centre for African Journalists (CAJ) News Africa Group Chief Executive Officer, expressed shock at the death of Toni, who joined ITNews Zimbabwe in December last year.

ITNews Zimbabwe is a digital specialised technology publication owned by SK Media, a subsidiary of CAJ News Africa, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Toni was a brother, a caring family-man and most importantly, a professional journalist, who served ITNews Zimbabwe with distinction,” Kwinika said from Johannesburg.

“Toni’s death left us poorer as a company (ITNews Zimbabwe). He has been recommended to ITNews Zimbabwe by both Phathisani Moyo (Deputy Editor of The Star, Johannesburg) and Walter Marwizi (former Editor of The Standard), but today, death has robbed us of an asset, a true gentleman,” said Kwinika.

He however said was equally celebrating Toni’s life insisting he died a newly born believer in Jehovah.

“Toni died a child of the Most High Jehovah. According to the book of Revelation 14:13, it says: ‘Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from their hard work; for their good deeds follow them’ I strongly believe Toni is one such a believer to inherit Jehovah’s kingdom,” Kwinika said.

Marwizi also expressed sadness.

“Toni’s death is really a shock because I did chat with him last week. May his soul rest in peace,” Marwizi said.

The Sportswriters Association of Zimbabwe (SWAZ) also paid tribute.

“Wellington was a long-time member of SWAZ, who also once occupied a post in the association’s Southern Region structures and always enlivened our meetings with frank debate. He was also a fair-minded and impartial journalist whose thought-provoking writings are still etched in the memories of many,” SWAZ stated.

“Toni is the country’s first sports journalist to lose his life during this unique and uncertain period that the world finds itself in occasioned by the global Covid-19 pandemic and, as his colleagues, we extend our condolences to his family in Plumtree and to the many friends

he made during his lifetime. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” SWAZ stated.

– CAJ News