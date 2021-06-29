Lenovo unveils new smart devices line-up

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the highlight of new gadgets the Chinese firm is introducing to the market.

Among other items unveiled include the Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11 and Tab P11 Plus Android tablet.

Lenovo believes because of lockdowns over the past year, many have turned to their tablets for streaming, gaming, learning and more screen time.

“As the lines separating our relaxation time from hours spent working or learning start to blur, Lenovo is helping consumers rediscover their happy place with mobile experiences that make adapting to today’s new hybrid lifestyle much easier.”

The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is said to offer other optimized extras, such as, an optional wireless phone charger.

Eight-five percent of the plastic in the gadget is made from recycled materials.

Lenovo’s team of engineers and designers recently received a prestigious Red Dot Award for the Yoga Tab 13 and its design excellence.

Offering all-day streaming of up to 12 hours, it has a 13-inch 2K LTPS (Low Temperature Poly-Silicon) display.

The Yoga Tab 11 is lauded as ideal for home entertainment and learning from home with pen support.

It has an 11-inch 2K IPS TDDI (Touch Display Driver Integration) display and Dolby Vision.

The dual-tone Lenovo Tab P11 Plus offers “first-class” 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display is complemented by true quad-speaker stereo sound with Dolby Atmos.

South African pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

However, the premium 13-inch Yoga Tab 13 tablet will start at €799.

The Smart Clock 2 will start at €89,99.

– CAJ News