Outrage after Eswatini protesters brand as mercenaries

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – TENSIONS between civil society and the Eswatini monarch have escalated after the king’s daughter reportedly labelled protesters as “mercenaries” and “anarchists”.

Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, who is said to be King Mswati III’s minister for press control and censorship, allegedly made the comments.

“For the Communist Party of Swaziland (CPS), such remarks would be laughable if they were not so callous and aimed at undermining true aspirations for democracy and freedom,” the organisation claimed.

CPS accused Dlamini of denigrating scores killed pro-democracy protests that have heightened in recent weeks against the monarch.

“Over 40 of our young compatriots have been murdered by the regime since the start of the new wave of, anti-dictatorship protests.”

Government has been quoted as saying one person was killed.

The communist party has accused Dlamini of attempts to denigrate young people involved in presenting petitions demanding democratic rights as being hijacked by mercenaries, some of whom allegedly were dressed up as security forces and put up roadblocks.

Thus, CPS stated, she was representing the true nature of the pro-democracy protests.

“It is a desperate ploy on the part of the illegal regime.”

Dlamini is believed to be, on behalf of the monarch, ensuring that the print and broadcast media are gagged from reporting the true situation in Eswatini, imposing internet blackouts and using the media as a tool of disinformation.

– CAJ News