Nissan’s plant expansion to Ghana nears realisation

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE launch of Nissan’s assembly plant in Ghana is nearing fruition following the graduation in South Africa of Ghanaian technicians to spearhead the facility.

They have graduated from Nissan South Africa’s Rosslyn facility.

“By giving, we receive and we grow,” Shafick Solomons, Nissan’s director of Manufacturing, said at the graduation ceremony for the 12 Ghanaians.

“Today is a great day, tomorrow when you return home (Ghana) is an even greater day, but the day you start production will be brilliant,” the executive added.

Solomons lauded South African experts for transferring knowledge to their counterparts from the West African country.

“I’m very proud of the South African team for sharing their skills with other Africans,” he said.

The upcoming plant will prominently assemble the iconic Navara.

“We need to keep on building on the mindset of building the Nissan Navara in Africa for Africa because Africans must build Africa,” Solomons said.

“The process to get the plant operational by early next year is intense and highly involved,” said Mike Buffa, Nissan SA’s SKD (semi-knockdown) senior manager.

Nissan South Africa has been working closely with Japan Motor Trading Company (JMTC) for 18 months to prepare the plant in Tema, outside the capital Accra.

Nissan’s Africa Regional Business Unit in Africa serves close to 50 markets on the continent.

In total, the company offers a range of 24 vehicles to retail and commercial customers in the region.

– CAJ News