Minor’s death raises concern on SA kids’ safety

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban, South Africa

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE killing of a 15-year-old boy during the unrest in South Africa has raised concern about the safety of children.

It is reported the boy died from injuries sustained from a rubber bullet in Pietermaritzburg in the volatile KwaZulu-Natal province.

“We are deeply saddened at the death of a child during this unrest,” said Steve Miller, Save the Children South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The safety of children must be protected under all circumstances and we call on all parties to violence to ensure children do not become innocent victims.”

Children have been spotted in the looting and vandalism ravaging some parts of South Africa in recent days.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are the worst affected.

Children are out of school following closures as part of restrictions to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Save the Children is concerned children are now at even greater risk of experiencing violence or other damaging consequences because of the violence and the prolonged lockdowns.

Miller said the country was trying to make sense of the violence.

The violence has been blamed on the jailing of former President, Jacob Zuma, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that have caused high unemployment and food insecurity and a lack of law and order.

“But we should be asking ‘what does all of this mean for children, and the future of our country?’,” Miller said.

More than 70 people have died and over 1 200 arrested.

– CAJ News