MTN rated South Africa’s best network

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has been adjudged the best mobile network in South Africa as its R50 billion (US$3,395 billion) investment in its network pays dividends.

MyBroadband rated the operator highest in its second-quarter (Q2) 2021 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report is based on over 304 000 speed tests it performed across between April and June.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 37,49 megabits per second and an average upload speed of 13,59Mbps.

According to MyBroadband, MTN had the highest average download speed at 67,22Mbps.

It is followed by Vodacom on 33,74Mbps, Telkom on 29,04Mbps, Cell C on 20,72Mbps and Rain on 11,83Mbps.

“MTN’s exceptional performance results from outspending its rivals on infrastructure investment over the past five years,” MyBroadband stated.

The think-tank stated it was noteworthy the average download speed in South Africa is 10Mbps faster than what it was a year ago.

The improved network performance results from increased network investment and temporary spectrum issued to mobile operators during the lockdown.

This temporary spectrum helped mobile networks to increase their network capacity and improve their average speeds during the lockdown.

MTN in 2019 announced the investment of R50 billion over the next five years.

– CAJ News