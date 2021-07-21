DRC reaffirms bilateral ties with United States

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have pledged to expand partnerships on areas of mutual concern.

These include improving governance, promoting peace and security, combating corruption, advancing human rights and creating conditions for greater US investment and economic growth.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and DRC President, Félix Tshisekedi, discussed the strengthened ties between the two countries and committed to work together to advance the US-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity.

It was announced in 2019.

Ned Price, departmental spokesperson, disclosed the contents of the Tuesday calls between the leaders.

“Blinken expressed support for Tshisekedi’s reform agenda to tackle corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, advance peace and respect for human rights, end impunity and improve public health,” Price stated.

He said Blinken also commended Tshisekedi for his leadership as African Union Chairperson. The duo discussed making environmental protection and combating the climate crisis a priority during the DRC’s term.

Blinken emphasized the US’ concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Blinken also emphasised the importance of the AU’s role in reducing conflict and mediating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute.

“Both leaders expressed their commitment to working together so that the DRC can realize its vast potential and continue on a positive trajectory,” Price said.

DRC has been mired in conflict since independence in 1960.

– CAJ News