China backs African solutions to African problems

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – CHINA supports the African solutions to African problems policy, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during his tour of the continent.

Hence the Asian global powerhouse reiterated its support to the Horn of Africa Peace Conference, held last year in Ethiopia.

Gang was speaking as he met Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, the Ethiopian deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Gang emphasised that the strategic position of the Horn of Africa is important and has a significant impact on the peace and stability of Africa and the Middle East.

China put forward the “Concept of Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa”, which aims to support countries in the region to achieve unity, self-improvement, prosperity and stability.

China’s Horn of Africa Special Envoy has visited countries in the region numerous times.

“China supports the first Horn of Africa Peace Conference, making positive contributions to building consensus among all parties and promoting peaceful development in the Horn of Africa,” Gang said.

He pledged China would continue active involvement in rebuilding conflict-affected areas of Ethiopia, battered by conflict in the northern Tigray region since the end of 2020.

“At the same time, we call on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia and support the reconstruction and economic and social development of relevant areas,” Gang said.

China and Ethiopia are commemorating over five decades of diplomatic ties.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries more than 50 years ago, no matter how the international situation changes, the friendship between China and Ethiopia has always been unbreakable and will grow stronger over time,” Gang said.

Foreign minister since December 2022, Gang is on a tour of Africa until January 16.

After Ethiopia, he will visit Angola, Benin, Egypt and Gabon.

– CAJ News