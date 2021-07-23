Maseko steps down from Telkom

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM Group Chief Executive Officer, Sipho Maseko, will step down from the position in June 2022.

He is credited with turning around the fortunes of the telecommunications firm since joining in April 2013.

Telkom confirmed the process to appoint a successor was underway.

“Sipho would, for the remainder of his tenure, ensure the incoming Group Chief Executive Officer designate’s orderly transition into the role,” Telkom stated.

“The Board would like to thank Sipho for his exemplary leadership, his contribution to Telkom and its shareholders and looks forward to further value enhancement during his remaining term.”

Masko joined Telkom at a time the organisation faced severe challenges.

During his eight-year tenure, he turned the business around and evolved it from a traditional fixed business to a portfolio of businesses which comprises the Mobile, IT, Wholesale infrastructure business and the Masts and Tower portfolio.

The Mobile business grew to become the third largest telcoms operator in South Africa, with more than 15 million customers generating R20 billion (US$1,354 billion) revenue.

– CAJ News