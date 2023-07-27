Huawei charts F5G vision for Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has worked with global industry customers and partners to develop more than 50 fifth generation fixed networks (F5G) solutions for industry sub-scenarios.

This is in order to address fibre infrastructure development lags in Africa.

Chinese-headquartered Huawei has worked with these customers and partners to develop the solutions covering more than ten industries such as energy, transportation, education and healthcare.

According to the technology firm, in Africa, there is immense potential but the existing fibre infrastructure development is far below the global average.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line, recently delivered a keynote speech at Huawei Eco-Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, in which he outlined the company’s vision for F5G in Africa.

He noted that five of the abovementioned sub-scenarios were particularly pertinent to meeting Africa’s connectivity needs.

“They include national backbone networks, electric power, perimeter protection, campus, and internet service provider (ISP),” Jin said.

F5G is the fifth-generation fixed network standard defined by ETSI. With six core capabilities, F5G extends optical fibre to a wide range of industries, connecting homes, enterprises, machines and data centres.

It is said to be critical to achieving “fibre to everywhere” and facilitating the digital transformation of various industries.

At Eco-Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, Huawei also launched multiple initiatives to help partners in Southern Africa build up their capabilities and explore the optical service market.

Beyond products, Huawei also plays an active role in cultivating industry expertise.

It provides courses and certifications related to optical networks, and regularly organizes training.

The OptiXOpenLab, meanwhile, provides end-to-end (E2E) pre-sales solutions, in-sales assurance, after-sales implementation, bidding support and learning and interactions.

It enables partners online to expand optical services and accelerates the implementation of F5G solutions.

Additionally, Huawei displays a series of scenario-specific devices to partners and holds a series of OptiX Club marketing activities in Africa to build a communication platform for customers and partners.

“We hope that more customers and partners can join the F5G industry and seize the opportunities to promote fibre infrastructure construction in Africa and achieve business success in the digital economy era,” Jin concluded.

