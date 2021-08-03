NEC XON confirms executive changes

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – INDUSTRY veteran, Johann Coetzee, has joined NEC XON as Executive Vice President (VP).

He takes over from Eugene le Roux.

Coetzee will support NEC XON’s aggressive growth strategy throughout sub-Sahara Africa and activities to broaden its market sector penetration.

“Our business today predominantly focuses on delivering advanced solutions to telecommunications, mobile network operator (MNO), and network service providers,” said Carel Coetzee, CEO of NEC XON.

“Johann will strengthen our position by supporting our solution clusters and enhance our carrier-grade solutions packaged for enterprise, supported by services at levels those customers require to minimise business disruption and improve qualities of experience.”

Johann will assume responsibility for sales engagement and solutions across NEC XON’s regional head offices in East, West and South Africa.

He said the company draws on the expertise of NEC’s more than 110 000 global employees, over 49 000 patents, and a history of serving African organisations since 1963.

“Supported by relationships with the top vendors in their categories worldwide, united with automated services capabilities, and deep African innovation, we have a compelling value proposition for carriers, mobile operators, service providers and enterprise,” Johann said.

Le Roux joins NEC XON’s global partner, NEC, taking up a position with NEC America (NECAM) in the US.

He currently remains in South Africa, transferring knowledge and progressively integrating into the US team.

NEC XON maintains its head offices in Gauteng, South Africa with a footprint that covers all nine provinces in South Africa and 16 countries in sub-Sahara Africa.

– CAJ News