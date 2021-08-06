MTN appointment drives digital service excellence

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has appointed Cornelia van Heerden as Chief of Customer Service Operations.

The mobile operator said it was driving digital service excellence with the high-level appointment, effective September 1.

“Our clients have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months and MTN’s focus has been ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service; despite the circumstances,” said MTN SA Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Motsa.

“With more customers relying on mobile and digital solutions than ever before, during lockdown and in the new work-from-home world, we understand that we need to ensure these demands are met and exceeded.”

Van Heerden joins MTN from Oracle Corporation where she currently serves as the Applications Client Engagement Director.

Having held various executive roles within the ICT industry, she is said to bring a wealth of expertise with a strong combination of technical, commercial and customer-facing experience.

“I thank MTN for placing trust in me to take on this important, crucial challenge,” van Heerden said.

Van Heerden holds a Master of Engineering degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

– CAJ News