GWM honours top dealers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GWM South Africa has celebrated the growth and performance of its dealer network at its 2023/24 Dealer of the Year Awards, held recently in Johannesburg.

Dealers from across Southern Africa were honoured for their performance in sales, service, after-sales, vehicle accessories and vehicle financing.

“Many of the GWM dealers that received an award have been with us since we first opened our doors 16 years ago,” said Conrad Groenewald, Chief Operations Officer of GWM South Africa.

“These dealers, and the many others that have joined us along the way, have seen GWM grow from a small supplier of reliable pick-ups to a top 10 vehicle supplier with a large and exciting range of vehicles that cater to all of the growing segments of the Southern African vehicle market.”

Four winning dealers were announced in the main Dealer of the Year categories – Small, Medium, Large and Mega Dealers.

Haval Randfontein, Haval Springs, Haval Centurion and Haval Pretoria won in these respective categories.

At the GWM Dealer Awards, the brand revealed a range of upcoming models, including the GWM P500, GWM Jolion Pro, GWM TANK 500 and the HAVAL H7.

These new products follow the recent introduction of the GWM TANK 300 and the GWM ORA 03 all-electric vehicle.

GWM has embarked on a new global brand strategy under the campaign – Go With More.

“It brings new energy to the brand and highlights its exciting future that will offer customers a choice of modern vehicles with the same value-for-money promise as before,” said Bianca van Staden, Head of Brand, Marketing and Public Relations at GWM South Africa.

– CAJ News