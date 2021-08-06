New fragrance for spring unveiled

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine has welcomed the season of spring with a new fragrance.

The new La Vie Eau de Parfum, meaning “life” in French will be available this month and retails for R319 for a 50ml bottle.

It can be purchased from a Justine consultant or directly through the Justine websites.

According to the company, the new long-lasting fragrance is characterised by “the beguiling medley of oriental, vanilla, and fruity scents that appeal to a younger woman who wants to celebrate her feminine side.”

“We are excited to bring our customers this captivating and enchanting fragrance that heralds the much-awaited season of spring,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Commercial Marketing Director at Avon Justine.

“This delightful fragrance is a scent that will help her to be herself, to be free, to be bubbly and celebrate life after the prolonged and difficult months of being confined indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the bitterly cold winter season.”

La Vie Eau de Parfum is hailed as “a celebration of the beauty of life and an expression of happiness, femininity, and hope for a better tomorrow.”

– CAJ News