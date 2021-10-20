Vodacom introduces eco-SIM cards

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is to roll out new subscriber identity module (SIM) cards made from recycled plastic, as part of a drive to reduce its impact on the environment.

The mobile operator has a target to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

The Eco-SIM launch in South Africa forms an integral part of parent company, Vodafone, to roll out in 14 of its other markets.

“At Vodacom South Africa, we have always maintained that business success should not come at the cost to the planet,” said Balesh Sharma, Managing Director for Vodacom South Africa.

The executive believes there is an urgent to address climate emergency, hence Vodacom is constantly launching products and initiatives that aim to preserve the planet.

“The introduction of the Eco-Sim cards in South Africa is another way in which we strive to mitigate against our environmental impact.”

Vodacom will soon provide customers with new Eco-SIMs in the half-sized format made from recycled plastic, replacing SIM cards currently made from new plastic.

Davide Tacchino, Managing Executive of Terminals at Vodacom, said the through the initiative, the company aimed to minimise and eliminate plastic usage at all touch points, including warehouse and different logistics and distribution chains.

In 2019, Vodacom also eliminated the use of plastic bags across its stores and replaced them with recyclable brown paper bags.

All Vodacom stores now use an e-mail receipting system which sends receipts via e-mail of SMS replacing the need to print receipts and saving on paper consumption.

– CAJ News