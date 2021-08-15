Man fails God’s test of dominion over Earth

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

AS they obsess with fighting over petty issues, churches have forgotten their main objective, which is to establish a new paradise on earth.

Churches are thus complicit in the failure by humans to manage the earth.

Exercising royal dominion over the earth as God’s representative is the basic purpose for which Jehovah created us humans.

Jehovah God appointed man to king over creation so that man becomes responsible for care-taking God’s world by managing, developing and caring for His creation.

However, churches have let go the responsibility to turn the current wicked world into a better place for every inhabitant to live without fear of war, violence, harm, disturbance, lawlessness but rather to always dwell in eternal peace, love and harmony.

This new paradise I’m preaching will not just be anywhere but here on earth. Hence the need to live in harmony with our Jehovah-given natural resources (environment).

Brethren, this paradise (earth), which Jehovah created is full of beauty, colour, and creativity. Jehovah declared it to be “very good”.

According to Genesis 1:31 of the New International Version: “God saw all that he had made, and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning—the sixth day.”

This is why from creation, Jehovah God gave man dominion over all the earth.

Man was given dominion to subdue and ruthlessly deal with God’s enemy, who is Satan or the devil.

Genesis 1:26, 28 of the New King James Version states: “Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

I have observed with shame how earthly governments, including some so-called powerhouses among them the United States of America (USA), Australia, Germany, Canada, Russia, China, France, United Kingdom (UK), Japan among others have completely failed to prove a human-being led government can actually rule the world without consequences in the absence of our creator, Jehovah God.

Now, look at the chaos that we witness from the US government, which formally withdrew from Paris agreement on Climate Change, yet it is something good to reclaim the world’s environment. After a three-year delay, the US has become the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Remember, exercising dominion over the world simply means humans will be representing Jehovah God’s kingdom in heaven, well knowing that we mirror God.

Jehovah was well aware that the relationship between humanity and the environment is a delicate balance.

Since the industrial revolution, the world’s population has increased exponentially, and with the population growth, the environment has been profoundly affected.

Deforestation, pollution and global climate change are among the adverse effects the population and technological expansion has introduced.

Take a very close look at the current state of global climate change and how it has brought so much damage to world nature.

This is where humans have failed to manage Jehovah’s world affairs.

By definition, global warming is an aspect of climate change, referring to the long-term rise of the planet’s temperatures. It is caused by increased concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, mainly from human activities such as burning fossil fuels, and farming.

Causes include burning fossil fuels, deforestation and tree-clearing, air emissions, arctic engineering and offshore technology, biosphere, pollution and waste mismanagement.

This culminates in cyclones, droughts, floods, volcanoes, and other disasters.

What are the possibilities of a new paradise on earth?

It is very possible to have a peaceful and orderly world provided humans obey their Creator – Jehovah God.

Since God’s enemy is Satan, Jehovah would also want man to have his dominion to defeat and subdue the evil spirit Satan.

Psalm 110:2 of the New King James Version reads: “The LORD shall send the rod of Your strength out of Zion. Rule in the midst of your enemies!”

This simply means Jesus Christ will completely destroy all opponents and bring relief to those who are willing to obey God.

The new paradise must abolish false religion, end human rulership, remove wicked people, eliminate Satan and the demons, false prophets, eradicate sickness and death as well as ensure true peace and security in order to solve environmental problems

According to Isaiah 48:18 of the Berean Study Bible: “If only you had paid attention to My commandments, your peace would have been like a river, and your righteousness like waves of the sea.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

