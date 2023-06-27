Insurgency against Uganda school condemned

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN states are encouraged to consider concrete measures to deter attacks against schools, as per international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The call by the Africa Platform on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts (AP CAAC) follows the recent killing of at least 42 students in western Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia were allegedly behind the attack on the Lhubiriha secondary school.

AP CAAC noted attacks against schools were one of the six grave violations against children in conflict situations.

“Every boy and girl has the right to an education without fear of violence or attack, and every school should be a protected space for students to learn and fulfil their potential.”

AP CAAC said as stated in the Safe Schools Declaration (2015), attacks against schools expose students and education personnel to harm, deny many children and students their right to education, and deprive communities of the foundations for greater prosperity.

“The AP CAAC stands in solidarity with the affected children and their families, the government and the people of Uganda during this painful period,” it added.

The deadly attack on the Uganda school triggered global outrage.

“Those responsible for this appalling act must be brought to justice,” said United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

He reiterated the importance of collective efforts, including through enhanced regional partnerships, to tackle cross-border insecurity between the DRC and Uganda as well as restore durable peace in the area.

Uganda is hosting thousands that have fled rebel groups in DRC.

– CAJ News