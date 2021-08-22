Honour thy mother and father, not thy church principal

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE scriptures are unanimous in the call for everyone to honour their father and mother in order for everyone’s days on earth to be multiplied.

Deuteronomy 5:16 of the Amplified Bible encourages: “Honor (respect, obey, care for) your father and your mother, as the LORD your God has commanded you, so that your days [on the earth] may be prolonged and so that it may go well with you in the land which the LORD your God gives you.”

Nowhere in the bible is it written that anyone must go to anybody’s church to worship there so that they will live long.

Neither is it written that people must bootlick or become physically or spiritually vulnerable to marauding wealth seeking pastors, bishops or false prophets in order to get things going for them.

Jehovah God does not order us to give money to church founders, bishops, pastors or so-called prophets if we want things to be well for us.

The call to honour our mothers and fathers is just a simple instruction or commandment from the Creator of heaven and earth – Jehovah God.

By heeding the call, life becomes a thrilling movie, full of exciting episodes of experiences of abundant blessings.

The New International Version states: “Honor your father and your mother, as the LORD your God has commanded you, so that you may live long and that it may go well with you in the land the LORD your God is giving you.”

What excites me most after reading this verse is that Jehovah God assures us of not only living a prolonged life on earth, but promises everything else shall go well with us once we learn to honour our parents.

Indeed, I’m very much aware that some false prophets, fake pastors and dubious church founders are already irritated with this True Gospel.

This is because I’m trying to liberate the children of God from these principals’ blind-folding and false teachings of darkness from Gehenna.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, the scripture of honouring your father and mother in order to live long has been mentioned more than eight times in both the Old Testament and New Testament. This confirms Jehovah God wants the world to do the right things – honouring thy father and thy mother – end of story.

In the New Testament, it’s written in Ephesians 6:2-3 of the English Standard Version: “Honor your father and mother” (this is the first commandment with a promise), “that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.”

Another New Testament scripture on Matthew 15:4 of the Amplified Bible version states: “For God said [through Moses], “Honor your father and mother” and he who speaks evil of or insults or treats improperly their father or mother is to be put to death.

The English Revised Version confirms: “For God said, Honour thy father and thy mother: and, He that speaketh evil of father or mother, let him die the death.”

Other supporting verses include Deuteronomy 27:16, which says: “Cursed be anyone who dishonors his father or his mother.’ And all the people shall say, ‘Amen.’

Proverbs 15:20 says: “A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish man despises his mother,” while Proverbs 23:22 attests: “Listen to your father who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old.”

I like Proverbs 17:25 most. It says: “A foolish son is a grief to his father and bitterness to her who bore him,” while Proverbs 30:17 insists: “The eye that mocks a father and scorns to obey a mother will be picked out by the ravens of the valley and eaten by the vultures.”

Fellow brethren, allow me to look into the advantages and disadvantages of honouring thy father and thy mother.

ADVANTAGES OF HONOURING PARENTS:

This commandment is distinct from the others in that a promise is attached to it: “…so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.”

Deuteronomy 5:16 amplifies this: “…that your days may be prolonged, and that it may be well with you, in the land which the Lord your God is giving you.”

Always remember that the commandment to honour one’s human parents is compared to honouring God, for one owes their existence to their father and their mother.

Because honouring parents is part of honouring God, the (mitzvah) does not depend on the worthiness of the parent: “Even if his father is wicked and a sinner, he must fear and revere him … A convert to Judaism must not curse or despise his non-Jewish father.” (Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 143:13,25)

Always remember to honour the body that bore thee, and the breasts that gave thee suck, maintain thy parents, for thy parents took part in thy creation.

Fellow brethren, the bible teaches us: “For man owes his existence to God, to his father, and to his mother, in that he receives from each of his parents five of the parts of his body, and ten from God.

“The bones, the veins, the nails, the brain, and the white of the eye come from the father. The mother gives him skin, flesh, blood, hair, and the pupil of the eye. God gives him the following: breath, soul, light of countenance, sight, hearing, speech, touch, sense, insight, and understanding…but if people do not honor their parents, God say: “It is good that I do not dwell among men, or they would have treated Me superciliously, too.”

DISADVANTAGES OF NOT HONOURING PARENTS:

Your life gets cut short, coupled with many years of suffering.

There are always consequences of insubordination. As with most terms of the covenant between God and Israel, there are consequences for disobedience as well as rewards for obedience:

Just as the reward for honouring father and mother is great, the punishment for transgressing it is also great. The one who afflicts his parents causes the shechinah [presence of God] to separate from him and harsh decrees fall upon him and he is given many sufferings. And even if life smiles on him in this life, he will surely be punished in the World to Come.

Treat parents with respect. (Leviticus 19:3; Hebrews 12:9) This often involves what you say and how you say it. True, some parents at times act in ways that make it hard to respect them. Even then, children can honor their parents by avoiding disrespectful speeches and actions.

(Proverbs 30:17) The Bible teaches that speaking abusively of one’s father or mother is a serious offense.—Matthew 15:4.

Fellow brethren, Jehovah God insists that: “A son honours his father, and a servant his master. If I am a father, where is the honour due me?

THE WAY FORWARD:

The Talmud says that since there are three partners in the creation of a person (God and two parents), honour shown to parents is the same as honour shown to God.

It also compares a number of similarly constructed passages from the Torah and concludes that honour toward parents and honour toward God are intentionally equated:

It also says, ‘Every person must respect his mother and his father’ (Leviticus 19:3), and it says, ‘God your Lord you shall respect, Him you shall serve’ (Deuteronomy 10:20).

Here the same word, respect, is used. The Torah equates the respect you owe your parents with the respect you must show God.

Furthermore, it says, ‘Whoever curses his father or mother shall be put to death’ (Exodus 21:17). And furthermore, it says, ‘Anyone that curses God shall bear his sin’ (Leviticus 24.–15). By using the same terms the Torah compares the cursing of parents with cursing the Almighty.

REQUIREMENTS:

In these passages, Jesus quotes Isaiah 29:13)/ According to the Gospel of John, when Jesus was on the cross, he provided for his mother, Mary, by giving the Apostle John the charge to care for her, which John accepted.

According to the gospel of Matthew, the obligation to honour one’s parents is bound by one’s obligation to God: “Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me.” (Matthew 10:37 ESV) Such boundaries, and the primacy of the first commandment itself, lead scholars to conclude that honouring one’s parents does not include breaking God’s law (i.e., committing a sin) at the behest of a parent.

Paul’s instructions to Timothy regarding the physical care of widows include the following:

But if a widow has children or grandchildren, they should learn first of all to put their religion into practice by caring for their own family and repaying their parents and grandparents, for this is pleasing to God.

Are you honouring your father and mother? If not, why not because Jehovah God has instructed you to do so, otherwise your worship is rubbishy, worthless, useless, futile, empty, unsatisfactory, meaningless and senseless.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika