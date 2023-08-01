SolarAfrica, Starsight Energy complete merger

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOLAR-AFRICA Energy and Starsight Energy have completed their business merger, to become the leading pan-African clean energy platform providing on- and off-site renewable energy solutions.

It provides the services to commercial and industrial customers.

Helios Investment Partners and African Infrastructure Investment Managers back the merger.

Customers across Africa can access fully serviced clean energy solutions through the merged group.

This includes solar energy, battery storage, wheeling and energy management.

Paul van Zijl, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the supply of renewable energy in Sub-Saharan Africa is relatively fragmented with several suppliers in the market.

“This merger is a substantial step for us and will provide a true pan-African platform to deliver clean renewable energy in key economies,” he said.

The merged group consists of an installed and contracted portfolio of 520 MW in solar power generation, 60 MWh of battery storage and an additional energy pipeline exceeding 2 GW.

The portfolio has led to a carbon offset of more than 360 000 tonnes of CO2 to date.

In addition to key markets Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and South Africa, the group is working on imminent expansion into Tanzania and Uganda.

“We are excited about making a meaningful contribution to power supply on the continent through our on- and off-site solutions,” said Charl Alheit, Group Chief Investment Officer.

“This will help take pressure off national grids which have been under significant strain in many of the core African markets,” Alheit said.

Both Starsight Energy and SolarAfrica are represented in the group executive management team.

The group will also retain its regional management structures.

– CAJ News