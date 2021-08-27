France’s Crosscall intensifies foray into in Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CROSSCALL, the French mobile manufacturer, has rebranded as it strengthens its position in the South African market.

A digital campaign, “Here to Stay”, has been adopted as a statement of intent in a market industry characterised by cut-throat competition.

Crosscall is approaching the sector aiming to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts and professionals working in tough and demanding

environments.

Such industries targeted are agriculture, manufacturing and mining, which are among the leading sectors in Africa’s most diversified economy.

“The reality is, the brand has not changed it has evolved in line with our CEO and founder’s vision,” said Julien Fouriot, Crosscall Director for Africa.

Cyril Vidal, the entrepreneur, watersport enthusiast and construction professional, founded Crosscall in France in 2009.

“We are committed to grow this uniquely French-owned brand in South Africa as we feel that our positioning is unique, progressive and will suit the outdoor lifestyle of many South Africans as well as the harsh environments in the mining, manufacturing and agricultural industries in the country,” Fouriot said.

He described the South African market as “interesting” because many contract users awaited their personal or professional phone upgrades in earnest anticipation as their mobile phone’s performance waned.

Those using “Pay as you Go” need to purchase their phones on their own accord and a phone that can be repaired and lasts longer, appeals.

“The business and public sector also like to issue rugged, robust devices made to handle almost any environment,” Fouriot said.

Crosscall products, according to the manufacturer, have a lifespan of 39 months, 12 months more than the best-performing competitor models.

Recently, it introduced a three year warranty on its latest products launched in 2020.

Ranking number one in the smartphone category in the Global Reparability Index in 2021, buoys Crosscall.

Fouriot said with Crosscall phones and devices, users can continue using devices instead of getting something new but can have their device repaired instead of throwing them away.

“Users can be good to themselves and good to the planet at the same time. Our evolved branding is now aligned to represent this and the importance responsible consumption.”

Under Crosscall’s repositioning, the ‘C’ in the logo has been retained but has been split into two parts by a horizontal space “representing tracing one’s path differently and circularity.”

“The two parts of the new logo represent the evocation of a virtuous circle of the circular economy, marking the new strategic axis of the brand positioning,” explained Bertrand Czaicki, Crosscall Director of Offer and Communication.

He said by designing ultra-resistant products, Crosscall had always prioitised sustainability.

“This is a great opportunity for Crosscall to reaffirm and, at the same time, evolve its positioning,” Czaicki added.

– CAJ News