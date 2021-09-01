MTN reveals Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 arrivals

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN customers can now pre-order the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The highly-anticipated devices will be available at MTN stores nationwide from September 17.

Customers can pre-order these much-anticipated devices on MTN Mega Gigs XS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available from R719 pm over 36 months and R999 pm over 24 months on MTN Mega Gigs XS or MTN Mega Talk XS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available from R1 249 pm over 36 months and R1799 pm over 24 months on MTN Mega Gigs XS or MTN Mega Talk XS.

In addition, customers can also pair their new device with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 eSIM for R199 pm over 24 months or R149 pm over 36 months.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device will receive Samsung Galaxy Smart Buds2, a Samsung Smart Tag and 12 months Samsung Care+ valued at R5 200 – this offer is limited.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are hailed as the next chapter in mobile innovation.

They were announced mid-August and released at the end of the month.

– CAJ News