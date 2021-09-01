PRESS RELEASE: The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G now available for pre-order at MTN.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 1st SEPTEMBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN customers can now pre-order the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from today, 1 September 2021. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G device will receive Samsung Galaxy Smart Buds2, a Samsung Smart Tag and 12 months Samsung Care+ valued at R5 200 – this offer is limited.

Customers can pre-order these much-anticipated devices on MTN Mega Gigs XS. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available from R719 pm over 36 months and R999 pm over 24 months on MTN Mega Gigs XS or MTN Mega Talk XS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available from R1 249 pm over 36 months and R1799 pm over 24 months on MTN Mega Gigs XS or MTN Mega Talk XS.

In addition, customers can also pair their new device with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 eSIM for R199 pm over 24 months or R149 pm over 36 months.

Customers can purchase their new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at MTN stores nationwide from the 17th of September 2021.

Pre-order link: https://www.mtn.co.za/pages/new-samsung-galaxy.aspx

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of MTN.

ISSUED BY:

Leigh-Ann Chetty, Senior Manager: Public Relations, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 1310

E-mail: Leigh-Ann.Chetty@mtn.com

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Manager: Communications and Public Relations, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com

