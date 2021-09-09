PRESS: Avon celebrates its 135th year anniversary with another Sunday Times Gen Next Award win…….

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 9th SEPTEMBER 2021, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AVON has for the past 11 consecutive years been voted the coolest make-up brand by the Sunday Times annual Gen Next Awards, which was held on the 9th September 2021.

The Sunday Times Gen Next Awards is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. The results of the survey, conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers, are particularly relevant to brands and advertisers as they reflect consumer preferences of the millennials.

“We are pleased to have been voted winners in the Image and Grooming category as the coolest make-up brand which is a testament of the quality, affordability, and love for our Beauty products. This proves that even in our 135th year, we are still one of the best beauty brands in innovation, quality, relevance and performance”, says Momin Hukamdad, Executive Director Marketing: Avon Justine.

Hukamdad says winning the award reaffirms the work Avon has done to bring cutting edge, on-trend Beauty products to the market. Avon has also enhanced its digital platforms such as the Avon ON app and easy to shop online store.

“This accolade galvanises us to work harder to become the Beauty Brand of choice for our customers. We wish to renew our commitment to developing amazing, cutting edge yet affordable products that will serve as industry benchmarks,” Hukamdad concludes.

ABOUT AVON

Avon WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate your rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you’re meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfil your potential, we’ll be right beside you cheering you on.

AVON GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO EARN, BEFORE THEY HAD THE RIGHT TO VOTE.

We’re the company that not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. The company that supports over 6 million independent micro-entrepreneurs in over 100 countries and over 50 million Beauty Representatives across 50 countries.

WE’VE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN BEFORE IT WAS POPULAR.

We make job equality a priority with women making up 70% of our Global Research and Development roles and 60% of our local Distribution Centre team. Our employer value proposition has once again been affirmed after the Top Employers Institute conferred the company with the much sought-after Top Employer 2020 award.

WE DON’T CUT QUALITY. WE CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN.

We’re able to sell quality products at affordable prices because we don’t use retail space. Instead, our Beauty Representatives bring you your favourite beauty items.

So, every time you buy an Avon product, you shop to empower a Beauty Representative and in turn impact lives.

WE WALK THE TALK.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we’ve donated over R20 million to raise breast cancer awareness. Our commitment is to reach 100

million women every year to ensure every woman knows the risks, signs and how and when to take action. We are also the organiser of the iThemba Walkathon – one of the world’s largest breast cancer awareness walks.

WE COVER BLEMISHES. NOT BRUISES.

Avon has been supporting women for 130 years, it is part of our DNA, which is why we are committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women. R29 million raised to educate women on domestic violence. R7 million to stop genderbased violence.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

