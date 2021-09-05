Jehovah God is the real deal

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

JEHOVAH is the same yesterday, today and forever.

This Jehovah I’m convincingly preaching about in this True Gospel forum is the real deal.

He is the only Alpha and the Omega.

Revelation 22:13 of the Berean Study Bible confirms: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End,” while Isaiah 40:8 says: “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God (Jehovah) will stand forever.”

Jehovah is the supreme authority.

All things are absolutely under His control.

I love this true Jehovah God because He single-handedly controls the entire universe, all creations, the whole world, cosmos, macrocosm, the firmament, infinity, heavens and earth.

Psalm 102:25-27 attests: “Of old you (Jehovah) laid the foundation of the earth, and the heavens are the work of your hands. They will perish (people / human beings), but you will remain; they will all wear out like a garment. You will change them like a robe, and they will pass away, but you are the same, and your years have no end.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, we all have seen the so-called invincible, indestructible, unconquerable, unbeatable kings, most powerful presidents, prime ministers, prophets, bishops, billionaires, millionaires, the rich and the poor, sorcerers, sangomas, witches and wizards, but where are they today?

They have all come and gone, but interestingly, this Jehovah is still in-charge, still standing with us.

Kingdoms have come and gone, superpowers appeared and disappeared, but the true Jehovah has remained the same and unchangeable.

Psalm 102:27 of the New Living Translation attests: “But you are always the same; you (Jehovah) will live forever,” while the Contemporary English Version echoes: “You are always the same. You are God for all time.”

I really like much 1 Timothy 1:17 of the New Living Translation. It states: “All honour and glory to God forever and ever! He is the eternal King, the unseen one who never dies; he alone is God. Amen.”

Further in the book of Isaiah 40:28 confirms : “Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord (Jehovah) is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable.”

Fellow brethren, if anyone of you ever doubted Jehovah, I strongly believe now is the time to start trusting because this Jehovah does not change.

Malachi 3:6 “For I, the Lord, do not change; therefore you, O sons of Jacob, are not consumed.”

Deuteronomy 7:9 of the Christian Standard Bible reads: “Know that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps his gracious covenant loyalty for a thousand generations with those who love him and keep his commands.”

I get annoyed or irritated when some individuals try to insult Jehovah and His existence simply because, for unknown or known reasons, they do not know who Jehovah is.

To the ignorant humans, please picture this. Jehovah is unchangeable at all. We like it or not, He reigns forever.

Imagine the weather changing its patterns, leaders change characteristics, wars always erupt, diseases of different kinds come and go, floods or no floods, typhoons or no typhoons, volcanoes or no volcano, hunger or no hunger, this Jehovah remains the same.

Fellow brethren, now that I fully understand the existence of a true miracle working Jehovah, my family I and shall forever worship Him because He is the real deal.

Isaiah 25:1 reads: “O Lord, You are my God; I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name; For You have worked wonders, Plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness,” while Psalm 100:5 supports: “For the Lord is good; His lovingkindness is everlasting. And His faithfulness to all generations.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

