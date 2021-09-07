Botswana hails historic stock market listings

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has welcomed the listing of two exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Cloud Atlas Limited, the South African-based investor, is behind the listings, set for Wednesday.

The two ETFs are Cloud Atlas S&P Africa Sovereign Bond Fixed Income and Cloud Atlas AMI Big50 ex- South Africa.

The former offers investors access to listed African hard currency bonds.

The portfolio consists of United States dollar bonds issued by Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria and South Africa, paying approximately 6,8 percent yield per annum in US$.

The latter offers investors exposure to African equity, except South Africa, and tracks 15 sectors across 14 different countries.

The portfolio consists of among others, stocks from Botswana, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia.

“I am overwhelmed by the resounding and positive response to our market by issuers especially now when markets are still battling recovery,” Thapelo Tsheole, BSE Chief Executive Officer, said.

He believes the listings indicates BSE’s efforts to grow the number and diversity of its issuer base is bearing fruit.

“We welcome the two ETFs from Cloud Atlas Limited and look forward to a dynamic market,” Tsheole concluded.

– CAJ News