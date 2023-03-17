Mali reintegrates women linked to armed groups

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – MALI has begun the socio-economic reintegration of 900 women associated with armed groups in the West African country.

The National Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (CNDDR) is leading the process, which kicked off with a training of trainers workshop in the capital, Bamako.

More than 50 people participated in order to prepare the reintegration of the women.

The World Bank is funding the exercise.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MUNISMA) will provide technical and logistical support through its Security Sector Reform/Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (RSS/DDR) division.

“MINUSMA’s effort aims to give new impetus to the DDR process through the socio-economic reintegration of these women,” Fatoumata Sinkoun Kaba, MINUSMA spokesperson said.

The reintegration exercise targets women previously associated with such groups as Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), Inclusive Movements and the Platform.

They are pro-Arab nationalist, self-defence and pro-government respectively.

The women are to undergo training in income-generating activities.

Mali plunged into conflict in 2012 when insurgent groups began a violent campaign to advocate for the independence or greater autonomy of the northern region.

A peace deal between the government and Tuareg rebels in 2013 as well as a ceasefire agreed upon in 2015 have not stopped the crisis.

MINUSMA was deployed in 2013.

– CAJ News