Avon retains accolade as top beauty brand

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON is celebrating its 135th year anniversary in style after scooping another accolade as the most exquisite make-up brand in South Africa.

For the eleventh consecutive year, it has been awarded the accolade at the Sunday Times annual Gen Next Awards.

The awards are a culmination of the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey.

The results of the survey, conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers, are particularly relevant to brands and advertisers as they reflect consumer preferences of the millennials.

“We are pleased to have been voted winners in the Image and Grooming category as the coolest make-up brand which is a testament of the quality, affordability, and love for our beauty products,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Director Marketing: Avon Justine.

“This proves that even in our 135th year, we are still one of the best beauty brands in innovation, quality, relevance and performance,” Hukamdad added.

Hukamdad said winning the award reaffirmed the work Avon had done to bring cutting edge, on-trend beauty products to the market.

Avon has also enhanced its digital platforms such as the Avon ON app and easy to shop online store.

“This accolade galvanises us to work harder to become the Beauty Brand of choice for our customers. We wish to renew our commitment to developing amazing, cutting edge yet affordable products that will serve as industry benchmarks,” Hukamdad concluded.

– CAJ News