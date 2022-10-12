New coalition assumes reins in Lesotho

from TSOANELO MOKHAHLANE in Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho Bureau

MASERU, (CAJ News) – LESOTHO has its fifth coalition government since 2012.

The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Movement for Economic Change (MEC) have formed the government following the announcement of the 2022 National Assembly Elections results.

Sam Ntsokoane Matekane, leader of the RFP, announced the coalition in the capital, Maseru, days after the elections.

The coalition government has been formed with AD and MEC because the trio has similar agendas in their manifestoes, which is to deliver services for a better Lesotho, the businessman said.

Only formed in March this year, RFP was the biggest winner in this election.

It has 56 seats while AD has five seats and MEC four.

Therefore the new government has 65 seats out of 120 in the National Assembly.

The parties’ manifestoes will be put together to ensure that they complete the reforms, improve agriculture, generate electricity, build roads and speed up the supply of water and electricity in the Southern African country.

Matekane pledged that as soon as the new government resumes work, it will fulfill commitments and promises they made to the public, adding that within 100 days, they will deal with the downsizing of government ministries, passing the reform bills in Parliament and fighting crime and corruption.

He added that within 100 days, his government will ensure that all ministers will declare their assets and ensure that the country’s economy grows.

Selibe Mochoboroane, leader of MEC, said those who are responsible for the misuse of government funds will face the courts of law to account for.

The Deputy Leader of AD, Prof. Ntoi Rapapa, said the critical issues that their government needs to deal with in 100 days is to ensure that all pending bills regarding the reforms will be passed by Parliament as well as to reduce the number of ministries.

– CAJ News