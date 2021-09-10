Zimbabwe lodge named Africa’s best hotel

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE Matetsi Victoria Falls Luxury Lodge has been adjudged the best hotel in Africa.

The US$12 million facility has been recognised with the accolade at the Travel+Leisure Magazine Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

This award is timely as the lodge celebrates its fifth anniversary.

The Gardiner family, which is leasing a 55 000-ha concession from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, owns the five-star lodge.

Sara Gardiner, the director, said, “Congratulations to the whole Matetsi family on this top ranking, which shines a light on both Matetsi Victoria Falls and on Zimbabwe as a tourism destination. It’s been a journey driven by a deep love and passion.”

She confirmed receiving the news from Jacqueline Gifford, the Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure.

It reads, “I am writing today to congratulate you on Matetsi Victoria Falls being named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Africa in this year’s edition of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.”

Tourism Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, who attended the 5th year anniversary, said, “The award did not come on a silver platter but clear testimony and celebration of astute investments and hard work by the proprietors.

The concession hosting Matetsi stretches 15km along Zambezi River.

The lodge is situated 40km outside Victoria Falls, with two identical camps each with eight suites and a private villa.

It boasts the abundance of various species of wildlife, including the Big Five.

Rooms start from about US$500 sharing.

Travel and Leisure Magazine is one of the reputable sector publications, with a global readership of over 35 million people.

– CAJ News