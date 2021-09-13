Ex-SADC head appointed Tanzania defence minister

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – FORMER Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax, is Tanzania’s new Minister of Defence and National Service.

She becomes first female to serve in the position.

This follows a cabinet reshuffle by President Samia Suluhu.

Suluhu dropped three cabinet ministers and appointed a new Attorney General, Eliezer Feleshi.

Tax (61) was last week sworn in as Member of Parliament (MP).

She replaces Elias Kwandikwa, who passed away in August.

Suluhu is the first woman president in Tanzania.

She assumed reins in early 2021 following the death of John Magufuli.

– CAJ News