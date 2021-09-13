False prophets are on the prowl

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MANY prophets shall rise. A majority of them will be fake. Their intentions are to mislead Jehovah’s children. This is for their selfish interests.

Matthew 24:11 of the NASB 1995 confirms this: “Many false prophets will arise and will mislead many,” while the Contemporary English Version says: “Many false prophets will come and fool a lot of people.”

This is why believers are urged to test every spirit so that they do not fall victim or prey to these false prophets.

1 John 4:1 of the New International Version attests: “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

As this True Gospel tries to unpack the difference between true and false prophets, I also pray humans, who have been misled, and many others still to be deceived by these bogus prophets, should receive knowledge and wisdom to discern who is a true and false prophet.

Ezekiel 13:9 of the New Living Translation reads: “I will raise my fist against all the prophets who see false visions and make lying predictions, and they will be banished from the community of Israel. I will blot their names from Israel’s record books, and they will never again set foot in their own land. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign LORD.”

The false prophets, who were condemned by prophet Ezekiel were equally castigated and rebuked by fearless prophet Jeremiah.

Jeremiah 23:16 of New International Version says: “Do not listen to what the prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the LORD.”

TRUE PROPHETS

How does a true prophet differ from a false one? How does he speak? The words of a prophet can ring with righteous anger (just like Jeremiah) but not with hate.

The prophet of Jehovah must always condemn exploitation yet have compassion for sinners. This is where you witness the great difference between a true and false prophet.

If there is no love in the prophet’s voice, then that so-called prophet does not speak with the voice of Jehovah. A true prophet speaks only after listening and praying.

True prophets are usually seen by their fruits, which in many scenarios are associated with love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Galatians 5:22 of the Berean Study Bible says: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,” while the Contemporary English Version attests: “God’s Spirit makes us loving, happy, peaceful, patient, kind, good, faithful.”

The Bible is filled with stories of true prophets speaking tough words to belligerent audiences.

John the Baptist lost his head. The prophet Isaiah was sawed in two. The prophet Zechariah was stoned. It’s not always popular to tell the truth.

Apostle John proposed a test for all prophets: “By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God, and every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is not of God” (I John 4:2-3).

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

