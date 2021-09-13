COVID-19 case at women’s cricket tourney

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – DESPITE the threat of the coronavirus, hosts Botswana, Cameroon and Eswatini are eager to make an impression when they compete in the qualifiers for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup for the first time.

The trio will contest the Africa qualifiers alongside eight other countries in Gaborone until September 19.

The tournament has received a setback after a player in the Cameroon team received a positive result upon arrival COVID-19 test.

The whole squad has been placed in isolation until Saturday and will then re-test.

This after the ICC developed and implemented robust biosafety protocols, consistent with international best practice, that safeguard the wellbeing of participants, spectators and host nation communities during the event.

ICC assured the individuals currently affected are being provided the best possible medical support.

“It is a great privilege for us to be participating in the Africa Qualifier to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 for the first time and to also be hosting in these difficult times,” said Botswana captain Laura Mophakedi.

She said the team had worked hard towards the tournament, with preparations including encounters in Rwanda.

“We are expecting a very competitive tournament and we are up for the challenge especially with home ground advantage,” Mophakedi SAID.

Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe will comprise Group A.

Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda are in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals, before the two finalists compete for the lone qualification spot to the global qualifier on September 19.

South Africa will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2023.

– CAJ News