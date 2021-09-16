SA a favourite hunting ground for Ethiopian Nare

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFTER a successive hat-trick of victories, Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare has underlined her position as the favourite to win the Spar Grand Prix series in South Africa.

She has established an almost unassailable lead in 2021, with a total of 75 points.

Nare capped another fine weekend with a runaway victory in the Durban race this past weekend.

The Nedbank athlete will again be the favourite for Friday’s race in the capital, Tshwane.

The 2019 overall Grand Prix winner, Namibian Helalia Johannes, and her Nedbank teammate, three times SPAR Grand Prix winner Irvette van Zyl, are expected to return to the series at the Tshwane race, but they have a huge deficit to make up.

Fortunate Chidzivo (Retail Capital) has moved into second position with 64 points, after coming fifth in Pietermaritzburg, fourth in Cape Town and fifth in Durban.

Kesa Molotsane and her Murray & Roberts teammate, Cian Oldknow, are in joint third position with 62 points each.

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) is only in ninth position on the SPAR Grand Prix ladder, with 48 points, despite finishing second in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

She missed the Cape Town leg because of a knee injury.

The two remaining races are set for Johannesburg and Gqeberha in October.

– CAJ News