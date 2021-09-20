Somalia tense after president, prime minister’s feud

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THE deepening dispute between Somalia’s president and prime minister is a cause for global concern which threatens to undermine stability.

The feud could derail the electoral process.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble have fallen out publicly since the latter suspended Fahad Yasin, the director of National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

This followed the kidnapping and murder of 24-year-old Ms Ikran Tahlil Farah, who worked in the agency’s cyber security department.

The president objected the move.

He has since cut some of the prime minister’s powers accusing him of acting “recklessly” and taking steps that could worsen Somalia’s political and security crises.

Prime Minister Roble has rejected the decision as “unlawful.”

This has divided security chiefs.

International partners stated they are “increasingly alarmed” at the dispute, coinciding with Somalis mark of the one-year anniversary of the September 17 Agreement.

The agreement paves way for the holding of long-delayed elections.

Partners urged the president and prime minister “to resolve their differences immediately, avoid further unhelpful exchanges of public statements and personnel announcements, refrain from any action that could destabilize the security situation, and re-focus on concluding the overdue elections without further delay.”

The partners include African Union Mission in Somalia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany and Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Others are Ireland, Italy, Kenya, League of Arab States, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

They noted Somali people deserved effective and inclusive governance.

“The ongoing division and politicisation risks undermining the important progress that has been made,” the partners said in a joint statement.

Amina Mohammed, the UN deputy head, this past weekend met the two leaders and urged them to resolve their dispute, which runs back to April when the president delayed elections and extended his term, which expired in February.

Parliamentary elections are due between 1 October and 25 November, leading to presidential polls.

Some federal member states in the East African country no longer recognise Mohamed presidency.

– CAJ News