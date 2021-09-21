iiDENTIFii wins big at MTN app awards

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE technology company, iiDENTIFii, has been awarded the Best Enterprise Solution at the MTN Business App of the Year Awards 2021.

This is in recognition of its biometric digital authentication and automated onboarding solution.

“It was humbling to see iiDENTIFii in such an impressive line-up,” said co-founder and chief strategy officer, Lance Fanaroff.

“We were happy to be a finalist, so winning was just an incredible feeling. The credibility gained from this award is almost priceless, and will greatly assist us to further implement our growth across the African continent.”

iiDENTIFii offers an end-to-end digital authentication that delivers in under thirty seconds and meets the highest standards of security and data protection.

While it is technically complex, the solution assures that an individual is a real person and present at the time of transaction or verification, and that the person’s online identity, in a digital world, is who the person claims to be.

Fanaroff said it was imperative that technology solutions solved real world problems.

“We believe that innovation has to solve some of the significant challenges we have as a continent, and as a world. We already have some incredible examples locally and we are so proud to now stand among them too.”

The award is anticipated to increase iiDENTIFii’s scale and traction with clients the company.

– CAJ News