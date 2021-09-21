Nigeria nabs human parts dealers

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have bust a syndicate dealing with human parts west of the country.

The Kwara State Police Command made the breakthrough after the recent killing of a woman who had been reported missing last week.

Her lifeless body has been found without a head and hands at an incomplete building.

Two men have been arrested.

One confessed selling one of the deceased’s hand for N20 000 (US$48) to an accomplice.

Another has been arrested for possession of the second hand.

It is alleged he confessed for using it to make soap.

Okasanmi Ajayi, regional police spokesperson, condemned the acts.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to reiterate for the umpteenth time her intolerance to any form or acts of criminality and lawlessness in the state,” he said.

“The Command therefore wishes to advise criminal elements to vacate Kwara State or risk being arrested, prosecuted and be permanently accommodated in the correctional facilities,” Ajayi said.

– CAJ News