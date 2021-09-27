SADC developers shine at global stage

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN African application developers excellently represented the continent in this year’s Huawei Apps UP developer competition.

This after collectively topping the number of registrations as well as the number of entries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Coresthetics, Droppa, K53 App, Secura and UniAPS, all from South Africa, were named in the 20 regional finalist shortlist.

Their developers are in the running to win a share of $1 million in cash prizes.

Just under 40 percent of competition registrations came from Southern African countries, with South Africa topping the list in the MEA region.

Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe also featured prominently, with Mauritius, Ethiopia, Zambia and Uganda also contributing.

South Africa continued its dominance, topping the ranking in the MEA region.

Slightly over 32 percent of entries came from Southern African countries in the region, with Kenya and Nigeria also prominently featured.

Public voting of the 20 shortlisted regional Middle East and Africa Apps, as well as the finalists from the other global regions, will commence soon.

The winners of the global competition will be announced towards the end of October.

All the apps are available on the Huawei App Gallery.

– CAJ News