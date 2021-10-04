Sun sets on Malajila’s career

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN his heyday, Cuthbert Malajila used to terrorise defenders and goalkeepers.

However, as the sun sets on his career, he is a goal keeper in social football circles.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards forward stole the show as he displayed his unfamiliar goalkeeping talent at the boozers football played at Sandringham High School north of Johannesburg this past weekend.

Fans were perplexed.

“At first, I could not identify him properly, but when he parried the ball for a corner, I got closer to ascertain. That is when I noticed it was him (Malajila),” said Kelvin Urombo, a spectator at the Sandringham High School.

Another fan, Onai Marufu, quickly concluded the former Sundowns star was now a spent force.

“Life is full of surprises. I never thought one day I would see a former top goal scorer in the Zimbabwean premier soccer league play football for the drunkards,” he told CAJ News Africa.

Marufu added, “Is it a sign to confirm Malajila is finished.”

Malajila (aged 36) could not be drawn for an interview.

In his native Zimbabwe, Malajila played for Chapungu United, Highlanders and Dynamos before signing for Tunisian side Club Africain in 2010.

He also played for Libyan First Division side Al Akhdar on a six-month loan before traveling to Europe for trials at Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

– CAJ News