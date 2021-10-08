Walk against breast cancer a roaring success

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THOUSANDS have pledged their allegiance to the cause of raising awareness about breast cancer in South Africa.

Avon Justine, the beauty company, is leading the cause and enhanced the campaign with the just-ended iThemba Walkathon.

The 16th edition hosted virtually for the second year running, in adherence to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, has been hailed as a resounding success.

“We are pleased with the support that the public, our partners and the private sector are showing for the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

He said the walkathon was growing from strength to strength.

“We wish to appeal to other potential partners to join forces with us to ramp up support to millions of women and their loved ones who are infected and affected by breast cancer, which is the most common strain of cancer affecting women,” said Mareletse.

With the world’s biggest breast cancer walkathon decentralised participants had the opportunity to walk in the safety of their neighbourhoods.

The epicentre of the race was in Phalaborwa in Limpopo, where mining company Palabora Mining Company (PMC) supported the event and funded a gala dinner.

The hosting of the event outside of Johannesburg is historic as it marks a break from the event’s traditional hosting venue.

This year, Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon also received a much-needed official endorsement and support from the National Department of Health.

The 16th edition of the Avon was a resounding success after attracting thousands of participants from across the country and new partners that pledged

The iThemba Walkathon attracted an A-list of media personalities and celebrities who registered and pledged support to the fight against breast cancer.

The proceeds generated from the hosting the event, will be donated to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that work with breast cancer survivors, namely the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Wings of Hope, Journeysys and Look Good… Feel Better (LGFB).

Since its inception, the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon has donated over R24,5 million to its NGO partners to help them fund their community outreach programmes and breast cancer awareness initiatives.

