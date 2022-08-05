SA, Zambia rise in FIFA women’s rankings

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RECENTLY-crowned Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions, South Africa, and semifinalists, Zambia, have moved up the global rankings.

This after their impressive showing at the tournament that was held in Morocco in July.

South Africa, now ranked 54th, moved four places up the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA)/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking.

Zambia (80th), are this edition’s most-improved side after surging 23 places.

Nigeria (46th), who went down to Zambia in the match for third place, registered the biggest decline in terms of points (minus 69,33).

The four nations mentioned above are heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

United States, recent winners of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Championship, remain top of the global rankings.

Germany are second and Sweden third.

Freshly crowned European continental champions, England (4th) moved up four places ahead of France (5th).

Drops for the Netherlands (6th), Canada (7th) and Spain (8th) are the other significant changes in this edition’s top ten.

A record 185 teams are listed in the standings.

Cambodia, Guinea-Bissau, Timor-Leste and Turkmenistan are the latest entrants.

The next edition of the Women’s World Ranking will be published in October, ahead of the draw for the Women’s World Cup.

– CAJ News