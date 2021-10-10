An absurd fallacy that Christ is Jehovah God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

ONE wonders where this nonsense that Jesus Christ is Jehovah God comes from.

I urge evangelists, pastors, bishops and so-called prophets to stop deceiving the people of Jehovah with this falsehood.

The last time I checked, both scripturally and biblically about Jesus Christ, there is nowhere written or mentioned about the Messiah being sovereign Lord or claiming to be Jehovah God.

My question to the world is, “Why are you forcing Jesus to be God yet he is a child?”

Jesus Christ always distanced himself from such untruthful, wrong and deceptive gospel teachings that make or force him to be Jehovah God. Yet, Jesus is the son of God.

One of the colossal and enormous claims in the Christianity world is the misleading and wrong doctrine equating or making Jesus Christ to be Jehovah God yet in truth he is the Son of God.

Lest we forget that Jesus Christ always knew well that the people of this world, including his disciples that lived with him, did not know exactly who he was.

At some point when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he deliberately asked his disciples this question to ascertain whether they truly knew him or not.

In Matthew 16:13-17, we clearly see Jesus taking head-on these flawed and distorted myths about him being God or one of the greatest prophets.

Jesus knew very well even in today’s Christian world, mainly dubious church founders, bishops, pastors or prophets did not exactly know who he was hence asking this question : “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?”

On verse 14, the disciples responded: “Some say (you are) John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; but still others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.”

Upon realising his disciples were wrongly commenting about what the world thinks of him, he then turned to the disciples, and asked what they thought he was.

Jesus cornered them on verse 15: “But who do you say that I am?” 16 And Simon Peter answered and said, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

On verse 17, Jesus commented Peter, “Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father (Jehovah God) who is in heaven.”

The underlying words are “My Father (Jehovah God) who is in heaven.”

Jesus is clearly confessing and confirming that indeed Jehovah God in heaven is His Father.

So, where exactly do people get this theory and false doctrine that Jesus Christ is God? Where did you get that fallacy teaching from?

To further prove that Jesus Christ is not God, at some point when he was faced with death during crucifixion by Romans at the place of skull, widely known today as Golgotha or Calvary, Jesus called unto His Father (Jehovah God) pleading all those that were involved in his execution be forgiven.

According to Luke 23:34 of the Berean Study Bible, Jesus says: “Father (Jehovah God), forgive them (Romans), for they do not know what they are doing (crucifying him).” And they divided up His garments by casting lots.

To those not familiar with the True Gospel being preached here, when Jesus says ‘Father’, he is always referring to Jehovah God.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, let me quickly take you back to the birth of Jesus Christ so that you clearly see he is not Jehovah.

When the angel Gabriel came with the good message to announce Jesus was about to be born and to testify of the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy, the message was clear Jesus was the son of the Most High God.

Luke 1:32 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible confirms: “He (Jesus) will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David.”

Jesus is always referred to as the son of God, contrary to false teachings that make him Jehovah.

Interestingly, even demons knew Jesus Christ far better than some of these false religions leaders comprising fake pastors, false prophets and dubious church founders.

In Luke 4:41 of the New International Version, we see Jesus restore a demon-possessed man called ‘Legion’, who shouted, “You (Jesus Christ) are the Son of God!”

However, Jesus would not listen to the demons. Instead, he rebuked them and would not allow them to speak simply because they knew he was the son of Jehovah God.

So, the demons even outsmarted these false prophets, fake pastors and dubious bishops in knowing that Jesus Christ was the true son of God?

What a shame.

If any among us are attending such false religions that mislead congregants, then those believers are just as good as dead.

Further proof that Jesus is not God is in the book of Matthew 3:17 of the Berean Study Bible.

It speaks about a voice from Jehovah in heaven, which came saying: “This is my beloved Son (Jesus), in whom I am (God) well pleased!”

I like it when Jesus boasts that whatever those that believe in him if they ask anything in his name, it will be done in order to glorify his Father (God) through him.

John 14:13 reads: “Whatever you ask in My name, that will I do, so that the Father (Jehovah God) may be glorified in the Son.”

My favourite evangelist of all time, Apostle Paul, wrote in Romans 1:4 of the English Standard Version: “….and was declared to be the Son of God in power according to the Spirit of holiness by his resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Remember another incident when the boat in which Jesus and his disciples nearly sank due to thunderstorm and heavy wind.

According to Matthew 14:33: “And those in the boat worshipped him (Jesus), saying, ‘Truly you are the Son of God.’”

Fellow brethren, Jesus Christ always claimed to be the Son of God, and not the Father.

Jesus claimed this special title and relationship of Son-ship and equality with the Father – Jehovah God.

This True Gospel can give so much proof in the Bible to demonstrate and authenticate that Jesus is the Son of God, not God.

There are several distinct instances where it is written in the bible “Son of God”, which always applied to Jesus.

These moments inform and reinforce Jesus’ divine relationship with the Father (Jehovah).

The name Jesus is synonymous with divine power, miracles, forgiveness, teaching about trusting his Father “Jehovah” as well as saving the world from perishing in sin.

Although the name Jesus would cause demons to tremble, perform great signs and wonders, display the power to forgiveness, and most importantly, the show of unwavering or unfaltering love, there is no time Jesus ever claimed to be Jehovah.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

