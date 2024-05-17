Military makes breakthroughs against Nigeria Islamists

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THIS week, Nigerian and regional forces reported the killing of 227 suspected terrorists, rescue of 253 hostages and the surrender of individuals associated with Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This represents a breakthrough in the fight against the sects as well as bandits in Nigeria.

Some 529 people were arrested during operations around the country.

Furthermore, troops recovered 231 assorted weapons and 6 441 assorted ammunition.

Troops are hunting senior terrorist leaders that are said to be of operational importance in terms of coordination of the terrorist attacks against troops and citizens.

“Troops are also hunting those of symbolic value including all those declared wanted,” said Major General Edward Buba, Director: Defence Media Operations of Nigeria.

Among those wanted is Halilu Buzu, an alleged terrorist leader that hails from neighbouring Niger.

He is also allegedly a prominent cattle rustler and illegal gold miner. Buzu is also said to be a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers from supplying arms from Libya.

“These categories of terrorists are relentlessly targeted by troops, such that we will be able to strike them out and take them off the battlefield as soon as possible,” Buba vowed.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) reports that 47 individuals linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP have surrendered to troops in the north-eastern Bosro state.

The group includes seven men, nine women and 31 children.

During the initial investigation conducted, it was reportedly revealed that these individuals managed to escape from the Lake Chad Islands.

Among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction. He surrendered alongside his wife.

At the time of publishing, the individuals were in custody and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, MNJTF Chief Military Public Information Officer, said this development marked a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

“The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace,” Abdullahi appealed.

– CAJ News