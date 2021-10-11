MTN retains best mobile network in SA

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has been adjudged the best mobile network in South Africa.

MyBroadband Insights conferred the accolade in its Q3 (third quarter) 2021 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report is based on 306 303 speed tests which were performed by thousands of MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between July 1 and September 30.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 40,40Mbps and an average upload speed of 13,66Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 68,79Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 39,37Mbps, Telkom on 29,24Mbps, Cell C on 19,88Mbps and Rain on 10,86Mbps.

MyBroadband believes MTN’s exceptional performance results from outspending its rivals on infrastructure investment over the past five years.

MTN’s R50 billion network investment helped it extend coverage, improve network quality and increase speeds.

The average download speed in South Africa increased by more than 10Mbps since the beginning of 2020.

This is attributed to increased network investment and temporary spectrum issued to mobile operators during the lockdown.

The temporary spectrum helped mobile operators increase their network capacity and improve their average speeds during the COVID-19 restrictions.

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how a network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9,58, followed by Vodacom on 6,25, Telkom on 5,18, Cell C on 4,09, and Rain on 3,42.

MTN has around 31 million subscribers in South Africa, second behind Vodacom.

– CAJ News