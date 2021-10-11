VodaPay goes live

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE VodaPay app has gone live with a pledge to drive digital and financial inclusion in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

It can be accessed in the Google and Apple app stores, available to customers on any mobile network.

The app allows consumers to load money into their wallets and send it to anyone in real time or use it to make any purchase through the app, ranging from ecommerce to buying airtime, electricity, water and insurance.

Vodacom Financial and Digital Services disclosed VodaPay delivers a digital shopping, lifestyle and financial platform for both consumers and businesses.

It is backed by Alipay technology that powers over 1,2 billion users and almost 100 million merchant partners, using technology including artificial intelligence (AI).

This is said to be the first partnership of its kind in Africa.

“I am pleased that we are unveiling VodaPay to consumers,” said Shameel Joosub, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Group.

“It is a massive achievement for the Vodacom Group as it brings us closer to achieving our vision of moving from a telco to a tech-co.”

With VodaPay, he said, they had introduced an innovative platform that is simple, accessible, cost-effective and suitable for the banked and unbanked market.

Mariam Cassim, Vodacom Financial and Digital Services Chief Executive Officer, said VodaPay is a “first of its kind super-app” underpinned by world class technology to make digital and financial inclusion a reality.

“We took no shortcuts in the development of our super-app” he said.

– CAJ News