Luxury hotels set to increase spending on technology

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE high-end, luxury hotel sector is forecast to dramatically increase its expenditure on technology and communication systems over the next three years.

This is according to new global research commissioned by world-leading communication technology company, Communications Specialist Ltd.

The research sought the forecast of senior executives of large luxury hotel chains.

Between now and 2026, more than half (54 percent) of those executives interviewed expect the sector’s spending to increase by between 20 percent and 50 percent, while 16 percent anticipate it will be higher than this.

When it comes to how much the luxury hotel sector will spend on security over the next three years, the executives interviewed expect similar levels of increased expenditure.

Six out of ten (60 percent) predict expenditure to increase by over 30 percent between now and 2026.

A key reason for a planned increased spend on communications systems and security is that only 20 percent of senior luxury hotel executives interviewed rate the sector’s operational efficiency levels as “excellent”, with 70 percent describing them as “good” and 10 percent as “average.”

By spending more in these areas, 32 percent expect operational efficiency levels to improve dramatically over the next three years and 56 percent expect a slight improvement.

Kevin Buchler, Chief Marketing Officer at Communications Specialist Ltd, said technology and communications systems were at the heart of any hotel’s operations.

They play an increasingly important role in advising on implementing the right hospitality radio functionalities, ensuring that systems and operations run smoothly and guests continue to receive the best possible service.

“They are also key to ensuring the highest possible standards of security,” Buchler said.

Communications Specialist Ltd provides sales support on radio communication systems as well as training, fitting and commissioning of equipment, systems amalgamation, on-site instruction, maintenance and the provision of spare parts internationally to many luxury hotels around the world.

Its team of radio system experts have more than 35 years’ experience and will support and help resolve complex network issues on-site or remotely.

– CAJ News