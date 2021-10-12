China makes notable progress on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING – THE living conditions of China’s rare and endangered species have seen notable improvements amid the country’s active efforts on biodiversity protection and ecological restoration.

Populations of several rare and endangered species have gradually recovered. The numbers of Siberian tigers, Asian elephants and crested ibises have grown rapidly, according to Ministry of Ecology and Environment official Cui Shuhong at a press conference.

Rare and endangered species such as the wild giant panda, Tibetan antelope and milu deer are living in better environments. The giant panda has been removed from the list of endangered animals, with 1,800 of them now living in the wildness, he said.

Cui attributed the improvement in the living conditions of China’s wildlife to the country’s drive in establishing a relatively complete system of nature reserves, which protects large areas of natural ecosystems systematically and completely.

According to a white paper recently released by the State Council Information Office, China has established about 10,000 protected areas of all types, which account for about 18 percent of the country’s total land area.

The well-planned protected areas system has brought 90 percent of terrestrial ecosystem types and 71 percent of key state-protected wildlife species under effective protection.

China’s ecological conservation and restoration projects, such as forest and wetland protection initiatives and the fishing ban in the Yangtze River basin, have facilitated the recovery of rare and endangered species, Cui said.

Looking ahead, the country will build a comprehensive monitoring system for biodiversity conservation, enhance international cooperation and promote public participation, he added.

– Xinhua News