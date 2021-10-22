Zim, UN renew ties on sustainable development

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE has signed a new five-year cooperation framework with the United Nations (UN) to support the country’s attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agreement is under the auspices of the Zimbabwe UN Development Cooperation Framework (ZUNSDCF 2022-2026).

A total of 25 UN entities signed.

Dr Misheck Sibanda, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, noted ZUNSDCF was fully aligned to the 2021-2025 National Development Strategy I, SDGs and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“The cooperation framework translates the promise to leave no one behind into tangible action for people on the ground, especially those furthest behind,” he said.

Sibanda said this embodied the spirit of partnerships that are at the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ZUNSDCF lays out an ambitious programme to accelerate development progress during the Decade of Action on SDGs as Zimbabwe works to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Ribeiro, UN Resident Coordinator, said, the cooperation framework would deliver concrete results that include access to quality public services and strengthening social cohesion.

“(It will deliver in investing in preparedness and resilience; and accelerating transitions to green, blue, and digital that are critical to accelerate progress to leave no-one behind and protect the planet,” the envoy said.

The ZUNSDCF process has brought together over 940 people representing various constituencies.

– CAJ News