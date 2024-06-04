Citizens have a say on SA coalition talks

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans are apprehensive as political parties resume discussions over coalitions to form the next government.

This follows the conclusion of the elections, where none of the parties, including the then governing African Nationals Congress (ANC) failed to secure a majority.

Citizens are divided over which coalitions would work to champion the interests of the majority black people.

Thembeka Ngcobo from the impoverished Diepsloot believes a coalition among ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) would be viable.

She argued the so-called Moonshot Pact or the Multi-Party Charter, dominated by the biggest opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) represented interests of the minority white.

“The ANC should not associate itself with those opposition political parties provided it sought to regain the electorate’s trust in the forthcoming polls,” Ngcobo said.

Tsakani Mabunda from Soweto concurred with Ngcobo, but noted the DA did well in creating jobs in the Western Cape province, where it is the main party. He nonetheless said the jobs were menial.

“My concern with the ANC-DA coalition government is that it will never be in the interests of the blacks,” Mabunda said.

Mabunda suggested a coalition government between ANC and one of the EFF, MK or PAC would be most welcome by black people.

“I plead with the ANC to carefully select pan-African partners that will champion the interests of the majority black community,” he pleaded.

Earlier on social media, Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie had hinted at possible coalition government and consequences.

He offered permutations.

These would claim the scalp of incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, especially in the event of an ANC-DA coalition.

Kgoshi YaBakwena reacted, “An ANC-DA coalition will not see the light of day. Voters would go back to the streets.”

Cebo Hlophe weighed in: “As a majority of ANC voters, we are not ready for DA……too many ideological differences that have material impact.”

Sibo Mfeka argued, “An MK, EFF, ANC coalition will represent the people of South Africa.”

At the conclusion of the elections, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, said his party would form a coalition government with any political party that sought to champion the will of the majority.

“The ANC is having discussions within the organisation and with other parties and stakeholders on how best to establish national and provincial governments that reflect the will of the people, and that are able to take the country forward,” Mbalula said.

He added: “The voters of South Africa have shown that they expect the leaders of this country to work together in the interests of all. We will continue to act responsibly, progressively and, at all times, in the interests of the people of South Africa.”

Economic challenges, poverty, unemployment, power outages, corruption and xenophobia are among challenges the incoming government must solve.

– CAJ News